Paper receipts to be scrapped for temple donations

A visitor makes a donation at a temple in Bangkok in May. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Paper receipts given for temple donations will be replaced by e-receipts starting in January next year to prevent fraud, according to the Revenue Department.

Department director-general, Pinsai Suraswadi, issued a directive to the National Office of Buddhism regarding the modernisation of tax benefit procedures for temple donations.

Under the new rules, only the department's electronic donation system (e-donation) will be accepted for personal income tax reductions.

The Revenue Department, as the agency responsible for granting tax benefits to donors contributing to temples, foundations, associations, funds, and organisations recognised as public charities by the Finance Ministry, will amend relevant laws to streamline tax deductions.

Through e-donations, donors will no longer need to keep paper receipts, and tax refunds will be processed more quickly.

This will also ease the burden on recipient organisations, which will no longer have to issue and store based receipts. The system is designed to promote transparency and strengthen public trust in donation management.

The revised law mandates that, starting Jan 1, all donations eligible for tax deductions must be processed through the e-donation system.

"Currently, some temples use e-donation, while others still issue paper receipts, which leaves room for fraud and corruption," said Mr Pinsai.

"Temples that have not yet joined the e-donation system must register with their local revenue office and partnering banks."