Bangkok 'best city for Gen Z'

Bangkok has been ranked the world's best city for Generation Z in Time Out's 2025 global survey, which gathers opinions from over 18,500 locals and a panel of experts.

The ranking reflects young residents' views on nightlife, culture, affordability and quality of life. Gen Z are those who were born during the late 1990s and early 2000s, or are in their 20s.

The Thai capital topped the list thanks to its high scores in happiness and budget-friendliness, according to Time Out, a British media and hospitality magazine.

The survey found that 84% of Gen Z respondents said they were happy living in Bangkok, while 71% cited the city as affordable. Young urbanites also praised its social environment, with Bangkokians most likely to report that it is easy to meet new people.

The magazine highlighted factors important to Gen Z, including accessible arts and culture, walkability, diverse social scenes, green spaces and efficient transport. Bangkok's combination of lively street life, rich culture and affordability evidently makes it a top destination for the next generation.

Chiang Mai city is listed as 18th among the top 20.

Gen Z people are the generation following Millennials and are often characterised by their familiarity with digital technology, social media and a globalised worldview.