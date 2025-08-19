Malaysia to destroy 212 illegal river jetties along Thai border

Listen to this article

Thai customs officers patrol against illegal cross-border activities, along the Kolok River in Tak Bai district, Narathiwat province. (Photo: Bangkok Post)

Malaysia has doubled the number of illegal piers on the Kolok River targeted for demolition as the border state of Kelantan ramps up efforts to combat cross-border crime.

Nik Ros Azhan Nia Ab Hamid, chief of Malaysian police force in the area, said a meeting of security and state officials had identified 212 illegally built jetties on the Kolok River that would be removed. This was almost double their original plan to demolish 128 jetties, according to Malaysia's Bernama news agency.

The targeted river jetties are all in the Malaysian border state of Kelantan, opposite Sungai Kolok and Tak Bai districts of Narathiwat province. The river delineates the border.

The demolition process will start with the floating jetties illegally built on government land, the report said.

"Before demolition, land status verification will be carried out, while notices will be issued by the district land office concerned," the regional police chief was quoted as saying.

Malaysian security officials view illegal jetties along the river as a major gateway for illicit activities, from human trafficking to narcotics and other contraband coming from Thailand. There is also heavy smuggling of goods out of Malaysia to Thailand.