Consumer police raid export-oriented illegal cosmetics plant

Officials find unregistered products during their raid on the cosmetics plant in Bang Pakong district, Chachoengsao. (Police photo)

Consumer police raided a factory in Bang Pakong district of Chachoengsao province and seized more than 200,000 illegal cosmetic products prepared for export.

Pol Maj Gen Patanasak Bupphasuwan, commander of consumer protection police, said on Tuesday that police, food and drug officials, and health officials took part in the search of the factory in Moo 3 village of tambon Tha Kham, from Aug 15-18, and seized 234,699 unregistered cosmetic products worth about 20 million baht.

He said the raid was in response to complaints about legal non-compliance at the factory.

They detained a woman, Paphawee Chaisutchayangkul, 24, who admitted to supervising the plant and its ongoing cosmetics production. The process included boiling, stirring, packaging and labelling, Pol Maj Gen Patanasak said.

Ms Paphawee said she was a graduate in chemistry and had been employed there for eight months. The factory was owned by Chinese and most of the products were made for export, she said.

Officials pressed charges against the operator for production and sale of unregistered cosmetics that also lack approved Thai labelling. The charges carry a maximum penaltry of six months imprisonment and/or fine of 50,000 baht.