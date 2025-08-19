Doctors offer medications to boost Princess Bajrakitiyabha's blood pressure

Listen to this article

A woman shows a picture of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati in her early age, as residents gather at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital to wish her a quick recovery on Jan 5, 2023. (File photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Royal doctors have administered medications to raise the blood pressure of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati after detecting hypotension, the Royal Household Bureau announced on Tuesday.

The bureau reported that the medical team decided to give medications due to her low blood pressure. The princess continued to receive other treatments and equipment to support her lung and kidney functions, it added.

The statement was the fifth update on her condition since she passed out while training her pet dog in Pak Chong district in Nakhon Ratchasima province on Dec 14, 2022. She has been receiving medical treatment at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok since Dec 15 that year.

On Friday, royal doctors said they continued to closely monitor her condition in the fourth statement, issued more than two years after the third.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha, 46, is the eldest daughter of His Majesty the King and Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali Krom Muen Suddhanarinatha.

On Friday, royal doctors said they continued to closely monitor her condition in the , released in more than two years after the third update.