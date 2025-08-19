Chicken-farm flies plague nearby homes

Some of the tens of thousands of plague-flies being trapped by householders in tambon Khlong Muang, who say the infestation comes from a nearby chicken farm. (Photo: GofenForConstruction Facebook Page)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA - Residents of Pak Chong district are complaining mightily about an infestation of flies they say are coming from a nearby chicken farm.

Details of their complaint were posted on the Facebook page GofenForConstruction on Monday.

The post’s author said he lives in Khlong Muang subdistrict, a kilometre or two from the chicken farm. The problem was non-existent until a few months ago, when a plague of flies descended on their homes. Householders regularly trapped and killed tens of thousands of the winged pests. (continues below)

Flies trapped in a house in Khlong Muang subdistrict. (Photo: GofenForConstruction Facebook Page)

He attributed the infestation to the chicken farm, which he said had failed to confine the flies within its premises, and to the 10-wheel trucks carrying away chicken manure. The flies had a free ride into their community, making life miserable for residents.

The poster said complaints had been submitted to several agencies including the Khlong Muang tambon administration organisation.

In May, an official letter ordered the farm to fix the problem within 30 days. Three months on and nothing had changed, the problem remained unresolved and swarms of flies still invaded their homes.

The residents are renewing their plea for an end to the problem, and turning to social media in hope of generating some response. (continues below)

A 10-wheel truck carries chicken manure away from the farm in tambon Khlong Muang. (Photo: GofenForConstruction Facebook Page)

He called on authorities to inspect the site and address the issue seriously. The post had more than 26,000 likes and over 18,000 shares in less than 24 hours.

There has been no response from the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Livestock Office.