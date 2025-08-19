Thai army says white phosphorus shells not subject to ban

Listen to this article

Volunteers, soldiers and local officials inspect a house damaged by Cambodian artillery fire in Surin's Kap Choeng district on Monday. Relief packages were provided to affected residents. A total of 18 houses in the Surin border districts of Kap Choeng and Sangkhla were damaged during the recent conflict. (Photo: 2nd Army Region)

The Royal Thai Army on Tuesday rejected as misleading Cambodian allegations about its use of phosphorus munitions, saying the shells generate smoke and are not banned by international law.

Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree said the munitions used were not classified as chemical weapons under international law and were not banned.

The RTA was responding to claims by the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) that Thai forces used chemical weapons in the form of white phosphorius shells during the border conflict.

CMAC director-general Heng Ratan claimed that Cambodian experts had discovered a 155mm artillery shell containing white phosphorus in Oddar Meanchey province.

Mr Heng alleged the shell was fired by Thai troops during the five days of border clashes, describing it as an incendiary and toxic smoke-producing weapon.

The army spokesman dismissed the accusation, saying Cambodia was distorting the facts without evidence or legal weight.

White phosphorus munitions were designed to create smoke, illumination, explosions and fire. They were not listed as chemical weapons under the Chemical Weapons Convention, Maj Gen Winthai said.

No international treaty prohibited the storage or use of white phosphorus munitions, he said. This meant that Thailand may legally maintain and use them for military purposes within the framework of international law.

Under Protocol III of the Convention on Prohibitions or Restrictions on Certain Conventional Weapons, the use of incendiary weapons specifically designed to burn human targets is prohibited. However, white phosphorus shells do not fall under this category, according to the Thai army spokesman.

The RTA applied strict controls on the use of such munitions, employing them only against military targets and never against civilians.

Maj Gen Winthai stressed that the RTA’s possession and use of white phosphorus munitions strictly adheres to international legal frameworks, maintains rigorous control and fully complies with international humanitarian principles.

It was evident that Cambodia was attempting to distort the facts in order to create public misunderstanding, the spokesman said.

According to the United Nations website, the Chemical Weapons Convention is an international treaty intended to eliminate an entire category of weapons of mass destruction. The Convention on Prohibitions or Restrictions on the Use of Certain Conventional Weapons seeks to ban or restrict use of specific types of weapons deemed to cause unnecessary or unjustifiable suffering to combatants or to indiscriminately affect civilians.