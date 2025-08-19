Activists demand fairness in case against rural doctors' leader

Listen to this article

Somkid Chueakhong, the prime minister's deputy secretary-general, receives a petition from health advocates calling for fairness for Dr Supat Hasuwannakit, at Government House on Tuesday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Health advocates have sought help from the government to save Dr Supat Hasuwannakit, leader of the Rural Doctors Society, from imminent ouster from the Public Health Ministry.

He is accused of breaching purchasing procedures in relation to covid-19 antigen test kits (ATKs) during the pandemic.

The network of civic groups led by Aids campaigner Nimit Tienudom on Tuesday petitioned acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, asking him to ensure Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin rules fairly on the investigation report. They also called for transparency in all aspects of the investigation undertaken by the ministry panel.

The petition was submitted through Somkid Chueakhong, the prime minister's deputy secretary-general, at Government House.

Dr Supat is the director of Saba Yoi Hospital in Saba Yoi district in Songkhla. The probe relates to events during the height of the covid-19 pandemic in 2021, when Dr Supat supervised Chana Hospital in Chana district of Songkhla.

The ministry's internal investigation found that he seriously violated state procurement regulations by buying 10 million ATKs in three purchases, instead of as one lot. The splitting of the procurement indicated corrupt intent and incurred damage to the state, according to the panel.

Dr Supat has denied all accusations, explaining that the unpredictable situation at the time in the fight against the coronavirus was the reason he decided to buy the ATKs in phases.

Although he has not been formally informed of the official outcome of the investigation, Dr Supat posted a Facebook message on Saturday saying he had been judged guilty and the would either be ordered to resign or be dismissed from the bureaucracy.

He accused current permanent health secretary Opas Karnkawingpong of orchestrating the move to oust him after he and other members of the Rural Doctors Society strongly criticised the Disease Control Department for alleged mishandling of the coronavirus vaccines issue.

Dr Opas was director-general of the department at the time of the pandemic.

Dr Supat also strongly opposed the policy to legalise cannabis, and a plan to build an industrial complex in Chana.

The final decision will be made by Mr Somsak after the investigating panel's report is submitted to a committee headed by the health minister.

A network of rural doctors in the northeastern region on Tuesday also demanded a fair investigation, and asked whether Dr Supat was really corrupt or had in actual fact bought the kits in separate lots in a decision dictated by the covid-19 situation.

Somchai Srisombundit, a former director of Tak Bai Hospital and award-winning rural doctor in 2016, is the latest prominent figure coming out to support Dr Supat.

"We will not stay quiet because silence means conspiracy. Society is demanding the truth from the Public Health Ministry," he said on Tuesday.