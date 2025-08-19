Ancient rock art found in newly discovered cave

Ancient rock engravings discovered at Ta Kueng Cave in Nakhon Thai district. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

PHITSANULOK – Rock art believed to date back around 2,000 years has been found inside newly discovered Ta Kueng Cave in Nakhon Thai district.

A close-up of a 2,000-year-old v-shaped rok engraving. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

The cave was found on Aug 16 by rangers from Phu Khat Wildlife Sanctuary during a routine patrol. It is only about two kilometres from the sanctuary headquarters but is hidden in dense forest on a sandstone mountain.

The cave, named Tham Ta Kueng in Thai, can be reached in about two hours on foot using GPS, but no walking trails lead to the site. Photographs of the engravings, which includie line patterns and a three-finger motif, have been sent to Fine Arts Office 6 in Sukhothai for examination. (continues below)

The entrance to newly discovered Tham Ta Kueng, or Ta Kueng Cave, historical site in Khwae Noi forest, Phitsanulok. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

Officials believe the site was inhabited at least 2,000 years ago during the Metal Age, well before recorded Thai history.

Although the markings are limited in number, they appear well preserved. Conservation officials said the discovery follows earlier finds of prehistoric engravings at Pratu Mueang Cliff and other nearby cliffs in recent years.

The Fine Arts Department will survey the area to verify and study the cave art, which could provide new insights into human settlement in the Khwae Noi River basin about two millennia ago.