Minister inspects HIV temple after abbot’s exit

Listen to this article

Luang Phor Alongkot has resigned as the abbot of Wat Phra Bat Nam Phu, paving the way for an investigation into the management of six foundations linked to the renowned HIV/Aids temple that he founded three decades ago in Lop Buri province. (Photo: Wat Phra Bat Nam Phu)

Prime Minister’s Office Minister Suchart Tancharoen on Tuesday visited Wat Phra Bat Nam Phu in Lop Buri to gather facts after its abbot resigned, paving the way for an investigation into the management of six foundations linked to the temple renowned for its care of HIV/Aids patients.

Reports first surfaced on Monday morning that Phra Ratcha Wisutthiprachanat, better known as Luang Phor Alongkot, had stepped down from his post. Later in the day, however, he released a video insisting he had not resigned and stressing the need to remain calm in the face of mounting pressure.

By late Tuesday morning, officials confirmed that the abbot had formally submitted his resignation, which was approved by the local ecclesiastical chief.

Mr Suchart arrived at the temple at about 2.30pm on Tuesday, saying he wanted to verify the facts as public information remained conflicting, particularly the financial management of the six foundations and past expenditures.

“I have not yet spoken with Luang Phor Alongkot. What I need now is accurate information before determining the next steps,” the minister said.

The Office of the Prime Minister oversees the National Office of Buddhism.

Phra Khru Witharn Thammavisut, the chief monk of Muang district in Lop Buri, said on Tuesday that the appointment of an acting abbot for Wat Phra Bat Nam Phu was under the direct responsibility of the tambon ecclesiastical chief. A formal appointment must later be considered by the district and provincial ecclesiastical authorities.

Although Luang Phor Alongkot has vacated his post, he remains a monk at the temple and can still respond to questions, similar to a civil servant who steps aside from a position to ensure transparency during an investigation.

Lop Buri governor Amphol Akkhapakornkul has ordered the relevant agencies to inspect the temple’s six foundations, given that the law allows only one foundation per temple. This has raised questions over why the issue has gone unchecked for more than a decade.

Earlier, Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), said police were gathering evidence to determine if any embezzlement has taken place at Wat Phra Bat Nam Phu, which operates a world-famous shelter for HIV/Aids patients.

Investigators have found some inconsistencies in the information provided by a self-proclaimed spirit medium who managed donations for the temple, he said.

The growing number of financial scandals involving the clergy in Thailand has led the Revenue Department to announce that paper receipts for temple donations will be replaced by e-receipts starting in January to prevent fraud.

Under the new rules, only the department’s electronic donation system (e-donation) will be accepted for personal income tax deductions.