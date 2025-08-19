Hospitals probed for fake health certificates

Minister says some migrant workers cleared without X-rays and blood tests

Deputy Public Health Minister Chaichana Dechdecho visits a hospital in Krabi on Monday. (Photo: Department of Mental Health)

Some private hospitals in Thailand have been accused of issuing fake health certificates to migrant workers, according to Deputy Public Health Minister Chaichana Dechdecho.

He said two or three private hospitals were under investigation for allegedly selling fake certificates without conducting proper health examinations.

“We are investigating the facts, including the procedures and methods used,” he said on Tuesday. “If found guilty, the hospitals involved will have their licences revoked, along with the medical licences of the doctors who signed the certificates.”

Mr Chaichana stressed that issuing false medical certificates constitutes a serious breach of medical ethics.

“These hospitals certified migrant workers without blood tests or X-rays. If such individuals bring infectious diseases into the country, it endangers both the nation and the Thai people,” he warned.

Recruitment companies conducting mobile health checks have also been instructed to submit to close monitoring by the Department of Disease Control and local hospitals.

“If wrongdoing is confirmed with clear evidence, I will personally oversee the enforcement,” he said. “This cannot be left unresolved.”