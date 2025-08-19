Asean military team visits border

Listen to this article

The Asean Interim Observer Team comprising representatives from eight countries inspects damage from the recent conflict in the border area of Chong Arn Ma in Ubon Ratchathani on Tuesday. (Photo: Ubon Ratchathani provincial PR Office)

Thailand has dismissed Cambodia’s objection to the visit of an team of Asean military observers to Chong Arn Ma in Ubon Ratchathani province, reaffirming that the area lies within Thai territory and that the trip was legitimate.

Speaking at the National Defence College on Tuesday, Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the Second Army Region, addressed an incident in which a Cambodian soldier attempted to obstruct the field visit.

The soldier reportedly claimed that Thai authorities had failed to notify Cambodia in advance and had brought more delegates than appropriate.

Lt Gen Boonsin dismissed the incident as posturing on Cambodia’s part and asserted Thailand’s right to lead delegations into its own territory.

Cambodia had conducted similar field visits without seeking prior approval from the Thai government, he added.

The Interim Observer Team (IOT), comprising 14 military attachés and representatives from eight Asean member countries — Brunei, Malaysia, Laos, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam — was led by Maj Gen Shamsul Rizal bin Musa, Malaysia’s assistant defence attaché to Thailand.

Lt Gen Boonsin expressed confidence in the team’s neutrality, which he noted is recognised by the international community. He viewed the visit as a positive move and expected that the information gathered would be presented globally as credible and authoritative.

The group was conducting a two-day visit to Ubon Ratchathani and Si Sa Ket provinces. On the second day on Tuesday, the team visited Chong Arn Ma in Nam Yuen district of Ubon Ratchathani to assess the situation and investigate reports of Cambodian forces cutting through barbed wire — an act deemed a breach of the ceasefire agreement and a threat to bilateral trust.

During the visit, the Cambodian soldier was reported to have raised his voice in protest, refusing to allow the Thai side to lead the full delegation in surveying the area.

He claimed there were too many accompanying personnel and only permitted the core observer team to approach the Ta Om monument. Members of the media and Thai officials were restricted to a designated area near a shop.

The soldier also cited Cambodian sovereignty and appeared to attempt to create a distraction throughout the visit. However, the observers focused primarily on examining the area and receiving a briefing from the Thai military. (Story continues below)

Thai and Cambodian troops are seen in a heated dispute about the visit. Ubon Ratchathani PR Office

Monument a focal point

The inspection lasted about one hour. Observers noted that shops in the vicinity had suffered past damage from clashes, including explosions and fire. The Ta Om monument remained a focal point of the inspection.

The Thai side also explained that the Cambodian side of the border had previously hosted a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) camp, which has since been converted into a casino complex.

Chong Arn Ma is considered a strategic location and has been the site of significant past clashes between Thai and Cambodian forces. Under the current ceasefire agreement, both sides maintain a demilitarised presence in the area, with troops stationed without weapons.

Acting Defence Minister Nattaphon Narkphanit played down Cambodia’s dissatisfaction and attempted obstruction of the Asean team’s inspection in Chong Arn Ma.

“It’s not a problem — we need to talk,” Gen Nattaphon said.

“We would like to establish a mechanism that allows both sides to conduct joint inspections, as a gesture of transparency and sincerity.”