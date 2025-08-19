Asean team visits border

An Asean Interim Observer Team comprising representatives from Brunei, Malaysia, Laos, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam visits Chong Arn Ma in Ubon Ratchathani on Tuesday. Ubon Ratchathani PR Office

Thailand has dismissed Cambodia’s objection to the visit of the Asean Interim Observer Team (IOT) to the Chong Arn Ma area of Ubon Ratchathani province, reaffirming that the area lies within Thai territory and that the trip was legitimate.

Speaking at the National Defence College on Tuesday, Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the Second Army Region, addressed an incident in which a Cambodian soldier attempted to obstruct the IOT’s field visit to the area.

The soldier reportedly claimed that Thai authorities had failed to notify Cambodia in advance and had brought more delegates than appropriate.

Lt Gen Boonsin dismissed the incident as mere posturing on Cambodia’s part and asserted Thailand’s right to lead delegations into its own territory.

He added that recently, Cambodia had conducted similar field visits without seeking prior approval from the Thai government. This latest reaction, he suggested, could be interpreted as a symbolic gesture from the Cambodian side.

The IOT, comprised of 14 military attachés and representatives from eight Asean member countries — Brunei, Malaysia, Laos, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam — was led by Maj Gen Shamsul Rizal bin Musa, Malaysia’s assistant defence attaché to Thailand.

Lt Gen Boonsin expressed confidence in the IOT’s neutrality, which he noted is recognised by the international community. He viewed the visit as a positive move and expected that the information gathered would be presented globally as credible and authoritative.

The group was conducting a two-day visit to Ubon Ratchathani and Si Sa Ket provinces. On the second day on Tuesday, the team visited Chong Arn Ma in Nam Yuen district to assess the situation and investigate reports of Cambodian forces cutting through barbed wire — an act deemed a breach of the ceasefire agreement and a threat to bilateral trust.

During the visit, the Cambodian soldier was reported to have raised his voice in protest, refusing to allow the Thai side to lead the full delegation in surveying the area.

He claimed there were too many accompanying personnel and only permitted the core observer team to approach the Ta Om Monument. Members of the media and Thai officials were restricted to a designated area near a shop.

The soldier also cited Cambodian sovereignty and appeared to attempt to create a distraction throughout the visit. However, the observers focused primarily on examining the area and receiving a briefing from the Thai military.

The inspection lasted about one hour. Observers noted that shops in the vicinity had suffered past damage from clashes, including explosions and fire. The Ta Om Monument remained a focal point of the inspection.

The Thai side also explained that the Cambodian side of the border had previously hosted a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) camp, which has since been converted into a casino complex.

Chong Arn Ma is considered a strategic location and has been the site of significant past clashes between Thai and Cambodian forces. Under the current ceasefire agreement, both sides maintain a demilitarised presence in the area, with troops stationed without weapons.

Defence Minister Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit played down Cambodia’s dissatisfaction and attempted obstruction of the Asean IOT’s inspection of the Chong Arn Ma area.

“It’s not a problem — we need to talk,” Gen Nattaphon said.

“We would like to establish a mechanism that allows both sides to conduct joint inspections, as a gesture of transparency and sincerity.”