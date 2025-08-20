Cabinet gives green light for tax incentives to aid artists

Julapun Amornvivat

The cabinet has given the go-ahead to tax incentives to boost art purchases and support home-grown artists, according to Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat.

The new tax measures were approved at the weekly cabinet meeting on Tuesday to encourage the purchase of artworks and ease the tax burden for artists, the deputy minister said.

The measures, proposed by the Finance Ministry through the Revenue Department, are in line with the government's policy to promote Thailand's "soft power".

The first measure allows taxpayers to deduct expenses for purchasing visual artworks up to 100,000 baht per year between Jan 1 this year and Dec 31, 2027.

Eligible artworks must be created by National Artists in the visual arts, Silpathorn Award-winning artists, or artists registered with the Office of Contemporary Art and Culture.

Purchases may also be made through registered companies, partnerships, foundations, or associations engaged in selling or auctioning artworks by those artists. Buyers must present full tax invoices or receipts with detailed proof of the artwork purchased.

The second measure raises the lump-sum expense deduction for artists earning income under Section 40(6) of the Revenue Code (freelance fine arts professionals) from 30% to 60%. This applies permanently from the 2025 tax year onward, regardless of the type of artist.

Mr Julapun said the measures would stimulate Thailand's art market by at least 100 million baht annually, encourage greater art production, promote more national and international art exhibitions in the country, and boost the value of Thailand's creative industries and cultural capital.