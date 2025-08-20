Phumtham orders action on drone threat

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has instructed the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand–Cambodia Border Situation to develop measures to address the rising threat of unauthorised drone activity, as tensions persist along the Thai-Cambodian frontier.

According to government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub, the order came from Mr Phumtham following Tuesday's cabinet meeting.

The ad hoc centre will work with the Ministry of Transport and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission to create measures against drone usage, he said.

Mr Jirayu stated that the Thai government is complying with the ceasefire agreement while continuing its efforts to safeguard its national sovereignty.

He added that Regional Border Committee meetings are underway, with General Border Committee (GBC) meetings scheduled for Sep 8–10 in Siem Reap, Cambodia.

The government has also been actively working since Monday to arrange for the GBC's Interim Observer Team, comprised of military attachés from all Asean countries, to monitor the situation, Mr Jirayu said.

The spokesman said temporary shelters in affected border areas have now closed, with residents returning home.

The government has provided financial aid and reconstruction support for those affected.

Mr Jirayu also urged both state and private media outlets to avoid spreading false information.

Regarding land rights issues, delays in verifying land ownership in state territories have left many residents without access to basic utilities.

Mr Phumtham ordered the Office of the National Land Policy Board to expedite the verification process in line with a cabinet resolution from Jan 9 last year.

Related agencies, including the ministries of interior, finance and natural resources, have been instructed to hold an urgent meeting and report back to the cabinet.

Mr Phumtham also responded to the National Security Council's recommendation to pursue legal action against Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in Thai courts for alleged damage to Thai lives and property.

While Mr Phumtham did not rule out future action in the International Criminal Court, he stressed that current efforts remain within Thailand's legal framework.

Reacting to Hun Sen's threat to arrest Thai leaders if they are found in Cambodia, Mr Phumtham said, "I don't know what he's thinking."