SAO ridiculed after 'transparency' award

The State Audit Office (SAO) has come under heavy criticism after being named the most transparent independent organisation in this year's Integrity and Transparency Assessment (ITA).

The SAO received the top ranking among independent agencies with a score of 94.64.

The ITA, conducted annually by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), surveyed more than 1.35 million stakeholders across 8,317 state agencies. The assessment aims to align with national anti-corruption strategies and improve Thailand's standing in the global Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), where the country currently ranks 109th out of 180.

However, the results sparked ridicule.

Rukchanok Srinork, a People's Party MP for Bangkok, mocked the ranking on her Facebook page.

"By now, everyone must have had a good laugh at the SAO winning first place for transparency," she wrote, adding that the ITA's methodology was unconvincing.

She noted that agencies are only compared within their own categories, for example, 76 provinces compete against each other, while only five independent organisations, including the SAO, are ranked together.

"It's no surprise the SAO topped its group. Even last year, the Election Commission was number one," she remarked.

Ms Rukchanok also recalled that earlier this year the SAO itself criticised the ITA, saying its tools failed to measure genuine transparency, and pointing out that the NACC's "No Gift Policy" had been undermined when one of its own executives was arrested for bribery.

"Everything starts with good intentions, but once adapted to Thai standards, it becomes meaningless. Agencies all score above 80 or 90, but has corruption declined? What benefits do citizens get from these assessments?" she asked, questioning the NACC's credibility.

Many netizens were sceptical. "So transparent, there's nothing left at all," read one post online; "If the SAO is the most transparent, what does that say about the rest?" read another.

Many noted that despite the glowing scores, ordinary citizens rarely feel included in the process.

The SAO defended the ITA, saying it is based on academic and statistical methods. The evaluation covers three areas: internal integrity and transparency, external integrity and transparency, and open data integrity and transparency.