More skulduggery alleged at Wat Phrabat Namphu

Listen to this article

PM's Office Minister Suchart Tancharoen, centre, in a meeting at the temple. PATTARAPONG CHATPATTARASILL

The Crime Suppression Division (CSD) is pressing ahead with its probe into Wat Phrabat Namphu, as more irregularities surface during interviews with suspects.

Pol Col Anek Taosuparb, deputy chief of the CSD, on Tuesday revealed that police had already obtained bank statements from Seksan Sapsubbsakul, alias "Mor Bee the Ghostbuster", a self-proclaimed spiritual medium who worked with the temple as a fundraising assistant at the time.

A bank account was found to have been registered with the intent to collect donations for the temple, said Pol Col Anek.

Pol Col Anek said that the initial complaints to the Buddhism Protection Centre focused on whether Mr Seksan had misappropriated donations intended for the temple.

However, further checks suggested the situation might be more complex, he added.

A high-level CSD source said investigators must determine whether Luang Phor Alongkot, the temple's abbot, was also complicit. The handling of assets in the abbot's name is under review, with intent considered a key factor in determining legality.

Pol Col Anek stressed that the investigation would proceed without political interference and would be conducted fairly, focusing on facts and evidence.

On Tuesday, the Lop Buri provincial Ecclesiastical Office confirmed that Luang Phor Alongkot, 64, had formally resigned as abbot after receiving the resignation letter.

The order, signed by the provincial ecclesiastical governor, made the resignation effective immediately.

Prime Minister's Office Minister Suchart Tancharoen, meanwhile, said the resignation of Phra Alongkot would afford him no additional legal protections because an abbot is considered a state officer under Thai law.

If any wrongdoing occurred during his tenure, he remains accountable, although, as he understood it, the resignation was intended to avoid interfering with the investigation.

Mr Suchart also raised concerns about the use of personal bank accounts, noting that if funds were misused, it could constitute a criminal offence. Even if they are not taxable, their use must be transparent and properly audited.