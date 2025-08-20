Police arrest 'mastermind' behind huge fraud scheme

Listen to this article

A 57-year-old man who falsely claimed to represent the General Prem Tinsulanonda Statesman Foundation has been arrested for masterminding a large-scale fraud scheme linked to government project bidding, causing damages of at least eight million baht, according to the Crime Suppression Division (CSD).

Pol Col Anek Taosupap, CSD deputy commander, said the suspect, Jiranat Nichakornwatthanasri, was apprehended on Monday at a condominium in Nakhon Pathom's Phutthamonthon district under a warrant issued by the Criminal Court on Saturday.

Police seized three luxury cars, a bank account book, an ATM card, a mobile phone, and several documents.

The arrest followed a complaint filed on June 7, alleging that Mr Jiranat had defrauded the complainant over a two-year period, causing losses of about 7.83 million baht.

He allegedly told the victim that he could secure government project bids, including contracts with the National Village and Urban Community Fund Office, in exchange for so-called "operation fees".

While the projects cited by the suspect were real, investigators found no evidence linking Mr Jiranat to them, Pol Col Anek said.

The foundation has confirmed that the suspect never worked for or was involved with the organisation in any capacity. He was also found to have allegedly forged official documents and altered photographs to make it appear that he had connections with prominent figures, further deceiving his victim.

Pol Col Anek added that the investigation suggests the suspect may not have targeted only this victim. This is an ongoing area of investigation.

Preliminary findings confirm no additional accomplices have been detected.

Mr Jiranat now faces multiple charges, including public fraud, document forgery, money laundering, and importing false information into a computer system. He has denied the allegations and has refused to cooperate with investigators.