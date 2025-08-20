Activist Veera warns of border flashpoints

Listen to this article

Veera: Urges unity amid conflict

In December 2010, activist Veera Somkwamkid crossed into Cambodia from Thailand's eastern province of Sa Kaeo. Little did he know at the time that he would not get to see his motherland for another four years.

He was arrested, charged with espionage and illegal entry and sentenced to eight years in jail, spending his time in Phnom Penh's Prey Sar Prison.

Mr Veera, at the time, insisted that he was in Thai territory when he was arrested.

The outspoken activist, a former yellow-shirt leader, was eventually granted a royal pardon in July 2014 by King Norodom Sihamoni after some back-door negotiations led by Thailand's then-acting foreign affairs minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow.

Today, as the president of the People's Network Against Corruption (PNAC), Mr Veera is somewhat well-placed to warn that conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia may erupt again in the future.

Mr Veera claimed that according to Cambodia's sources and his reliable military informants, Cambodian troops along the border have been reinforced at various flashpoints in areas of Prachin Buri, Surin and Si Sa Ket provinces.

Cambodian civilians also received orders to evacuate from the border area. Furthermore, Mr Veera said the commander of Thailand's Second Army Region issued a warning that the border situation is still tense and unstable due to the discovery of new landmines.

"My intention in raising this concern is to urge Thai authorities to be aware of Cambodia's ultimate goal in stirring these conflicts," he said.

"Hun Manet is in transition in his premiership, and [his father] Hun Sen needs to build a legacy for his son to reign, not other political rivals. Hun Sen is closer to the end of his career -- and no one knows how long he'll have a grip on power," said Mr Veera.

He said the domestic political conflicts in Cambodia are also heating up. Hun Sen is actively securing wealth to continue dominating Cambodia's economy, the military, and the media.

Any perceived victory by Cambodia would mean glory for him and his family, whereas he does not have much to lose if he is defeated, Mr Veera added.

Mr Veera urged the government and military to stand united if future conflicts emerge.

"They've already seen that Hun Sen cannot be trusted. He has broken agreements before, repeatedly."

He said Thailand's arms deployment against Cambodia could backfire, and it would be advisable to keep military operations within the realm of self-defence. Collecting evidence of warfare would be in Thailand's interest, he said.

"Thailand's credibility relies on evidence-based information and satellite images, which show the records of who fires the first shots.

"Satellites will also reveal troop movements. Data is already being collected, and even on Google Earth, you can see troop concentrations across the border. This will make it clear which side prefers escalation."