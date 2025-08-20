Thai soldiers find phone clips of Cambodian troops laying landmines

Listen to this article

Soldiers in Cambodian uniforms lay an anti-personnel landmine. Thai armed forces headquarters said this and other photos were found on a Cambodian soldier's mobile phone found in a border area in Si Sa Ket province on Tuesday. (Photos: Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters)

Thai soldiers have found video and audio clips in a Cambodian soldier’s mobile phone showing Cambodian soldiers using anti-personnel landmines, according to the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters.

The armed services headquarters announced details on its Facebook page on Tuesday night.

It said that Clearance Team 1 of the Humanitarian Mine Action Unit of the Royal Thai Navy discovered the clips on Tuesday on a mobile phone left behind by Cambodian soldiers.

The unit is supporting clearance operations in the Phu Makua area, Si Sa Ket province, together with the 132nd Infantry Company, 13th Infantry Battalion (Nua Mek Base).

“Upon inspection, the device was found to contain video clips and photographs clearly depicting Cambodian troops holding PMN-2 anti-personnel landmines. The phone also contained audio recordings in the Khmer language, believed to be a demonstration of how to employ the landmines before their clandestine emplacement along the Thai border,” the Thai armed forces headquarters said.

“The digital evidence included precise timestamps of the photographs and videos, providing indisputable proof of the violation of the ceasefire agreement and the unlawful use of landmines, actions that gravely contravene international conventions.

“The Navy clearance team demonstrated vigilance and professional acumen in promptly securing and verifying the evidence before handing it over to the Royal Thai Army units in the area for further official procedures,” the Thai armed forces headquarters said.

Thirteen Thai soldiers have been injured by Cambodian landmines in Thai border areas since mid-July, and five of them each lost a leg. The latest explosion occurred on Aug 12. Most of the explosions were triggered by Thai soldiers making regular border patrols along established routes where landmines had been cleared.

Thai authorities have been protesting against Cambodia's use of anti-personnel landmines in violation of the Ottawa Treaty banning the weapons. Cambodia has always denied using anti-personnel landmines.