Driver using GPS plunges into irrigation canal

What to do if it happens to you

The electric car rests in the irrigation canal in Phayuha Khiri district on Sunday evening. (Photo: Chalit Phumruang)

NAKHON SAWAN - The driver of an electric car using GPS guidance had a narrow escape when his vehicle plunged into an irrigation canal in Phayuha Khiri district.

The incident occurred about 6pm on Aug 18 when he was using the road beside Khao Kheow irrigation canal in village 5, tambon Phayuha Khiri.

The driver managed to exit the vehicle safely before it drifted 50 metres downstream and then sank in water two metres deep.

A local rescue worker said the accident happened on a low-lying spillway road connecting two villages. The uneven road surface could cause drivers to lose control when travelling at speed.

"We believe the driver was unfamiliar with the route and relied on GPS navigation, which led to this unexpected incident," the rescue worker said. (continues below)

A sign warns drivers to "beware the grade separation". (Photo: Chalit Phumruang)

The driver was reportedly heading to a cafe and failed to notice the change in the road's surface.

Warning signs along the road advise motorists to reduce speed and exercise extreme caution, particularly at night or during flooding.

The spillway road poses significant accident risks for drivers unfamiliar with the area.

- What to do if your car falls into a canal -

Experts say that if a vehicle falls into a waterway, drivers and passengers should act quickly but remain calm. The first step is to immediately unfasten seatbelts to prepare for an exit.

It is not advisable to attempt to open the door straight away, the outside water pressure makes this nearly impossible. Instead, lower all windows to allow the water to come inside and equalise the pressure, and then escape through an open window.

If the windows cannot be lowered, use a sharp or heavy object to smash one of the side windows. Do not strike the front or rear windscreens, as they are reinforced and difficult to break.

After escaping the vehicle, avoid swimming frantically. Allow your body to float naturally to the surface, as panicked movements can cause disorientation.