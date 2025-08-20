Influencer explains dispute over B4,000 crab omelette

Listen to this article

Chef Jay Fai and her famous crabmeat omelette.

Popular YouTuber PEACHII has explained in further detail how she was billed 4,000 baht for a crab omelette priced at 1,500 baht on the menu at a famous Michelin-starred restaurant in Bangkok.

The incident was investigated by the Department of Internal Trade and the restaurant was fined 2,000 baht under the Prices of Goods and Services Act, which requires prices of products and services to be clearly displayed.

PEACHII said on her X account on Tuesday that she had dined at the restaurant, Raan Jay Fai, with two companions, one a "senior friend" who regularly dined there and placed all the orders. Staff had asked only about meat preferences - pork, chicken or seafood - for the other dishes - but made no mention of any special menu or premium crabmeat omelette.

PEACHII explains the timeline on her X account, and why Jay Fai charged her VVIP prices.

While waiting, the group discussed the price of the crabmeat omelette, recalling how it had risen from a few hundred baht some years ago to the current 1,500 baht shown on the menu. When the bill arrived, they found to their astonishment they were charged 4,000 baht for the omelette.

When questioned, a staffer explained the omelette contained crab meat from a “better source” than the standard 1,500 baht version.

When asked why the dish had been prepared as a “special”, she was told to ask chef Jay Fai herself. PEACHII added that the conversation was polite and not argumentative.

She said this practice was unfair to customers, both regular and new, who should have the right to choose for themselves whether to order the standard or special version, with prices clearly stated. The lack of transparency could cause confusion. This was why she shared her experience on X, and it quickly became a viral topic online.

Later, her senior friend asked Jay Fai directly and was told the 4,000 baht charge reflected a “VVIP” dish prepared especially for loyal customers, with no intent to deceive or inflate the price. (continues below)

A crabmeat omelette prepared by Raan Jay Fai. (Photo: National Food Institute)

PEACHII said she was left feeling confused, as she had never before encountered such a practice at a restaurant. Normally, staff should confirm with customers by asking, “Same as before?” so that diners were aware of any differences in price or portions.

She stressed that she would have been happy to pay for either version had she been informed of the price in advance. Her post, she added, was simply to share her experience and not to demand compensation.

Her post attracted more than 8 million views in just 13 hours. Daily News Online quoted the "senior friend" as saying in an interview that Jay Fai's intention had been only to serve a VVIP dish to a loyal and familiar customer. PEACHII, unaware of this, had criticised the practice.

The friend expressed regret that Jay Fai had been disheartened by the misunderstanding.