Suspect arrested for B6m gold shop holdup

Listen to this article

Police arrest alleged gold shop robber Weerawat Tumsaeng, 31, seated right, at his house in Bang Bo district, Samut Prakan province, on Tuesday evening. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

Police have arrested the prime suspect in the multi-million baht armed robbery of a gold shop in a retail mall in Bang Bo district of Samut Prakan last Thursday,

A man wearing a delivery-rider jacket held staff at gunpoint and made off with gold jewellery worth at least 6 million baht.

Police with a court warrant searched a house in tambon Ban Rakat of Bang Po district, about 10 kilometres from the crime scene, on Tuesday evening.

They found some of the stolen gold hidden inside a speaker cabinet at the front of the two-storey wooden house, which operated as a motorcycle repair shop, and arrested Weerawat Tumsaeng, 31, alias "Arm".

Confronted with evidence, Mr Weerawat allegedly confessed to the holdup and was taken into custody for further questioning. Investigators were looking for the remaining gold and possible accomplices. (continues below)

A police officer retrieves stolen gold from a loudspeaker at the suspect's house. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

The robbery occurred about 3.50pm on Aug 14, when a lone gunman stormed into the gold shop. Security videos showed the robber wearing a green rider’s jacket, black trousers and a black full-face helmet, with a shoulder bag slung across his body.

A security guard tried to stop him at the entrance, asking him to remove his helmet as required by the mall’s safety measures. The man ignored the request, pulled out a handgun and threatened the guard before entering the shop.

He then pointed the gun at a woman staff member, leapt over the counter and swept 49 gold necklaces totalling 123 baht weight into his bag. The stolen necklaces were valued at more than 6 million baht.

The robber fled on a motorcycle along Thepharak Road. Police found the motorcycle dumped in a fish pond in Soi Wat Kholad.

Investigators then tracked the suspect to the house in Ban Rakat.