Michelin-starred crab omelette eatery fined B2,000

Jay Fai at work at her Raan Jay Fai restaurant in Phra Nakhon district of Bangkok, in 2017. (Photo: Jetjaras Na Ranong)

The Michelin-starred Raan Jay Fai restaurant in Bangkok has been fined 2,000 baht for failing to display a 4,000-baht price tag for a special version of its famous crabmeat omelette, the Department of Internal Trade said on Wednesday.

Department officials as well as consumer protection officials and police went to the restaurant on Mahachai Road in Phra Nakhon district to verify a recent complaint by a Thai influencer who said her group was charged 4,000 baht for the dish even though the menu clearly showed only a 1,500-baht price.

The complaint went viral online and was viewed 8 million times.

Officials confirmed that only the standard price for the omelette dish was shown and there was no sign anywhere of a 4,000-baht version, which was said to contain higher-quality crabmeat.

The restaurant was fined 2,000 baht under the Prices of Goods and Services Act, which requires prices of products and services to be clearly displayed. The maximum fine is 10,000 baht.

It was reported that the owner agreed to improve her menus, while the affected party did not seek a refund or any compensation.

Jay Fai is owned and still operated by Supinya “Jay Fai” Junsuta, 82. She won her first Michelin star in 2017 and has retained the award ever since.