Boy struck by pickup at school suffers fractured pelvis

UDON THANI – A boy suffered a fractured pelvis after being struck by a pickup on the grounds of a school in Muang district on Monday.

The incident occurred around 5.50pm in the school’s domed courtyard, where students often wait for parents.

The vehicle was being driven by a man who had gone there to pick up his wife, a teacher at the school.

The Prathom 6 student, who was sitting when struck, is being treated at Udon Thani Hospital.

The school director expressed deep regret about the incident and said staff rushed the student to hospital immediately.

He confirmed the driver had insurance, while the school’s student insurance policy also covers treatment. “We will take full responsibility and ensure the child receives proper care,” he said.

The director questioned why the pickup was driven directly into the area where children were seated, and pledged stricter safety rules, including possible bans on vehicles entering the courtyard.

Parents have voiced concern about fairness in handling the case. Police are also continuing their investigation.