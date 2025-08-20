500kg of crystal meth seized after chase in Loei

Two suspects say they were paid B80,000 to transport drugs

Police display the 500 kilogrammes of crystal meth seized on Tuesday after a chase in Pak Chom district of Loei province. (Photo: Facebook ศูนย์อำนวยการป้องกันและปราบปรามยาเสพติดจังหวัดเลย)

Police have arrested two men in Loei province after seizing 500 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine worth an estimated 60 million baht. The suspects reportedly admitted they were paid 80,000 baht for each drug delivery.

The suspects were caught following a joint operation involving military, police and administrative officials in Pak Chom and Chiang Khan districts of the northeastern province, governor Chaipoj Jaruenpong said on Wednesday.

Authorities said the operation was launched after an intelligence tip-off on Tuesday about a trafficking gang planning to smuggle drugs through Chiang Khan. Four surveillance teams were deployed along suspected transport routes.

Police later spotted a black pickup truck and a blue car parked together near a temple in Chiang Khan. When officers approached, the drivers sped off and the officers pursued them.

After a chase, the car skidded off the road in Na Duang district and its driver, identified as Thanachai, 36, was arrested. The pickup was later stopped in Pak Chom district and the driver, Thanu, 26, was captured after fleeing into nearby woods.

A search of the pickup uncovered 12 black sacks containing about 500kg of crystal meth. Both suspects had criminal records involving drug offences, theft and assault, and had been released from prison only a year ago, police said.

Investigators said the suspects were hired to transport the drugs to central Thailand, with traffickers giving instructions on the drop-off points.

The crystal meth was reportedly purchased at the border with Laos for 120,000 baht per kilogramme, before being moved inland for distribution. The two men and the seized drugs were handed over to Chiang Khan police for further legal action.

(Photo: Facebook ศูนย์อำนวยการป้องกันและปราบปรามยาเสพติดจังหวัดเลย)