700kg of meth bound for Taiwan seized in Chiang Mai

Listen to this article

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai displays packages of seized methamphetamine during the press conference in Chiang Mai on Wednesday. (Photo: Defence Ministry)

Authorities on Wednesday announced the arrest of an alleged major drug smuggler in Chiang Mai and the seizure of 700 kilogrammes of methamphetamine bound for Taiwan.

The arrest and seizure was announced at a press conference by acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who vowed to continue tackling the drug problems plaguing the country.

The arrest was made about 1.12am on Monday by a police patrol in Ban Pa Bong Ngam in tambon Muang Na of Chiang Dao district, Mr Phumtham said.

The smuggler, whose name was not released, was stopped while driving a bronze Toyota Tiger. There were 28 sacks weighing 25kg each on the cargo bed, found to contain packages of methamphetamine.

The Office of the Narcotics Control Board said the packages were branded "Durian", and this was the sixth time the brand was found in the district.

ONCB secretary-general Pol Lt Gen Panurat Lakboon said the meth was smuggled into Thailand from Yangon in Myanmar and was to have been stored in Indonesia before onward delivery to an address in Taiwan.

This planning was confirmation of the threat posed by organised international drug smugglers, he said.

Mr Phumtham hailed the operation as a concrete success, reaffirming that if all departments work together the cycle of drug smuggling could be stopped.

“The dealers must be prosecuted, and the addicts must be put into rehabilitation process to return human resources to the country,” he said. “We will continue working on this, it will not be a flash in the pan.”