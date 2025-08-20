Cambodia says soldier who disrupted observers' border visit was drunk

Listen to this article

Thai soldiers with members of the visiting Asean military observer team at Chong Arn Ma in Ubon Ratchathani province. (Photo: Ubon Ratchathani PR Office)

According to the Cambodian military, the Cambodian soldier who caused a disturbance at Chong Arn Ma in Ubon Ratchathani during a visit by foreign observers on Tuesday was drunk at the time, a senior Thai military intelligence officer said on Wednesday.

Maj Gen Kran Boonchai, deputy director of military intelligence, brought observers from the eight other Asean nations up to date on the incident.

He told the Asean observer team that Cambodian border liaison officers had contacted their Thai counterparts to clarify that the Cambodian soldier who shouted at Thai troops and visiting Asean military observers at the checkpoint was intoxicated at the time.

Mag Gen Kran was speaking when the observers visited Phanom Dong Rak Hospital in Surin province, which was damaged by Cambodian shelling.

The observer delegation is led by Brig Gen Samsul Rizal Musa, Malaysia’s defence attaché in Thailand. The delegation was on a three-day field visit to the Suranaree Task Force of the 2nd Army Region, from Aug 18–20. (continues below)

Thai soldiers display unexploded Cambodian munitions found on Thai soil, during a field visit by Asean military observers to Phanom Dong Rak district in Surin province on Wednesday (Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham)

Lt Gen Anuparp Sirimonthon, deputy army chief-of-staff and head of the Thai delegation, said Thailand had presented the facts about Cambodian violations. Despite the agreed ceasefire, Phnom Penh's forces had repeatedly broken the agreement, he said.

He asked the attachés to take note that Cambodian responses have been unreliable and contradictory.

Maj Gen Kran elaborated on the significant damage done to hospitals, schools and local communities by Cambodian artillery fire. He highlighted three major violations of the 13-point ceasefire agreement:

1. Continued use of weaponry, including landmines which injured Thai soldiers.

2. Dissemination of misinformation and “fake news”, which prolonged tensions.

3. Acts of provocation, including the use of drones and deployment of additional troops in disputed areas, with Cambodian soldiers still creating disturbances at An Ma checkpoint.

“These three issues must be addressed by the international observer team,” Maj Gen Karn said. Misinformation had an even greater impact than weapons.

“Every time we present the facts, Cambodia counters with fake news, reigniting tensions. A ceasefire alone is not enough - the information war causes long-term conflict,” he said.

Brig Gen Samsul thanked the Thai side for providing details, saying the observer team would report its findings.

“We are not here to determine who is right or wrong, only to observe. But what happened yesterday [Aug 19], with a Cambodian soldier causing a disturbance, clearly showed a lack of professionalism. What happened was evident – there is no need to shout it aloud.”