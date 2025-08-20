War on drugs now a national priority, says acting PM

Listen to this article

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai shows a pack of seized crystal meth during a media briefing in Chiang Mai on Wednesday. (Photo: Ministry of Interior)

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has declared the fight against illicit drugs a national priority, calling for collaboration across all sectors to combat the crisis.

Mr Phumtham, who is a deputy prime minister and interior minister, was speaking on Wednesday during a visit to Wing 41 in Chiang Mai.

He announced the launch of the campaign, “No Drugs, No Dealers: Toward Zero Drugs Thailand”, before heading to Provincial Police Region 5, where he briefed the media on the latest drug bust.

Police Region 5 deputy commander Pol Maj Gen Thanarat Chumsawat said that in the 10 months from Oct 1, 2024 to Aug 18 this year, authorities seized 222 million methamphetamine pills, 11,462 kilogrammes of crystal meth, 1,842kg of ketamine, nearly 200kg of heroin and 155kg of opium.

A total of 22,467 drug-related cases were filed, leading to the arrest of more than 20,000 suspects. Police also executed 984 arrest warrants, and pursued cases involving conspiracy and money laundering.

Pol Maj Gen Thanarat noted a major obstacle - in major cases involving more than one million meth pills, evidence must be sent to the Office of the Narcotics Control Board in Bangkok, and the long processing delays could affect court proceedings.

Delivering policy guidelines, Mr Phumtham stressed that illicit drugs remain a critical national threat, tearing apart families and destabilising communities.

Declaring drug suppression a national agenda, he said all state agencies, including the Interior Ministry, the Defence Ministry and the police, must work together. “This is not a task one agency can handle alone. All sectors must work together,” he said.

The acting prime minister highlighted the use of modern technology, including five new mobile X-ray drug detection vehicles approved during former prime minister Srettha Thavisin's administration, with more units on the way.

Mr Phumtham pledged tighter prevention, suppression and monitoring, particularly of entertainment venues and influential figures, while mobilising provincial governors, district chiefs and local volunteers to strengthen community-level vigilance.

He also emphasised rehabilitation, urging close cooperation with the Public Health Ministry and allowing drug users to receive proper treatment.

He said 16,800 listed traffickers have been arrested nationwide, with around 4,000 remaining at large, while more than 140,000 individuals have entered rehabilitation programmes.

“Statistics are important, but public confidence is the real measure of success,” Mr Phumtham concluded. “If people feel drugs are disappearing and communities are safer, that is our true achievement.”