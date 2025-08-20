Their Majesties to bestow ‘bravery medals’ on border defenders

Various forms of recognition planned for soldiers, police and rangers

Soldiers from the Burapha force take part in dismantling Cambodian structures that encroached on Thai territory along the border in Sa Kaeo province on July 26. (Photo: Royal Thai Army)

Their Majesties the King and Queen will bestow bravery medals upon soldiers, border patrol police and ranger units serving along the Thai–Cambodian frontier, in recognition of their courage and sacrifice.

Speaking at Government House on Wednesday, Deputy Defence Minister Nattaphon Narkphanit said Their Majesties had closely followed developments along the border and had previously extended assistance in times of loss.

The Royal Secretariat recently contacted the Ministry of Defence to inquire about the progress of honouring personnel who had shown valour in the recent clashes.

Gen Nattaphon explained that the process was being expedited, following criteria similar to those applied to security forces in the Deep South.

Given the large number of personnel involved, the ministry will consolidate nominations before submitting them for royal consideration.

Decorations are expected to range up to the level of the Ramathibodi Medal, depending on the nature of service, he said.

He added that awards would be bestowed in two forms: individual medals for those displaying exceptional bravery, and collective honours for units distinguished in combat, which will be affixed to regimental colours as a lasting symbol of valour.

He stressed that the process must be handled with great care to avoid any impropriety, though it is expected to conclude by early September.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, a former army chief and leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, visited Phramongkutklao Hospital to meet eight soldiers injured in the clashes.

He offered words of encouragement, gifts and financial support, praising their sacrifice and assuring them that the nation stands by its defenders.