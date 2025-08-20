Border village Ban Nong Chan ‘under Thai sovereignty’

Listen to this article

Thai soldiers place tyres and barbed wire fencing in Ban Nong Chan to prevent unauthorised intrusion and deter the use of landmines. (Photo: 1st Army Area)

The government has reaffirmed Thailand’s sovereignty over Ban Nong Chan, a border village in Khok Sung district of Sa Kaeo province, amid concerns that Cambodia is attempting to exploit the area as part of an encroachment attempt.

Ban Nong Chan had long been used as a temporary shelter for Cambodians fleeing conflict and the Khmer Rouge genocide in their home country, government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said on Wednesday.

The shelter site has expanded over the years, in violation of the 2000 memorandum of understanding between the two countries on boundary demarcation.

“Thailand has exercised the utmost restraint for many years and acted in a mature, neighbourly manner by addressing differences through the Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission (JBC),” Mr Jirayu said.

“By contrast, Cambodia has used its people to encroach on Thai territory, which is unlawful and stirs border tensions.”

Thailand’s past humanitarian assistance to hundreds of thousands of Cambodian war victims has now been exploited to undermine Thai sovereignty, he said.

Discussing the recent installation of barbed wire fencing in the area, Mr Jirayu said it was aimed at protecting Thailand’s sovereignty, ensuring the safety of its citizens and preventing further encroachment.

The fencing also helps deter infiltration by Cambodians seeking to plant landmines inside Thai territory, he added.

He noted the measures were consistent with the Aug 7 ceasefire agreement, during which both sides agreed not to build additional military infrastructure or fortifications beyond their own territory.