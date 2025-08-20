Thailand and Sweden to sign Gripen jet deal

Foreign minister will also sign strategic partnership pact in Sweden next week

The Royal Thai Air Force currently operates 11 Gripen C/D fighters and plans to acquire an additional 12 Gripen E/F jets. The procurement agreement for the first four aircraft will be signed next week. (Photo: Royal Thai Air Force)

Thailand and Sweden will sign an agreement for the first phase of a Gripen E/F fighter aircraft procurement next Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two countries will also sign an agreement to elevate their relationship to a strategic partnership during a three-day visit by Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa beginning on Sunday, ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura said on Wednesday.

The Thai military used Gripen fighter jets in the Thai-Cambodian border clashes last month, specifically to provide precision strikes against Cambodian military targets during combat support missions.

The deployment by the Royal Thai Air Force was the first time a Gripen jet had ever been used in combat.

Mr Maris will also meet his Swedish counterpart, Maria Malmer Stenergard, for bilateral talks. The two will sign an agreement to elevate Thai-Swedish relations into a strategic partnership, which is the key objective of the visit, Mr Nikorndej said.

Sweden will be the second European country to have a strategic partnership agreement with Thailand after the UK, he added.