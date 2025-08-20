Princess Bajrakitiyabha receives military promotion from HM the King

Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati (File photo: Bureau of the Royal Household)

His Majesty the King has promoted the military rank and position of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati.

The Royal Gazette on Wednesday announced the promotion of the princess from chief-of-staff of the Royal Guards under the Royal Security Command with the rank of general, to deputy commander of the Royal Security Command with the rank of senior general.

The promotion took effect on Sunday, Aug 17.

Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha, 46, is the eldest daughter of His Majesty the King and Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali Krom Muen Suddhanarinatha.