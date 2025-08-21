Ex-reporter presses DSI on temple scandal

Prime Minister's Office Minister Suchart Tancharoen, left, visits Wat Phrabat Namphu in Lop Buri province on Tuesday. Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

A former journalist has filed a petition with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) requesting it accept the Wat Phrabat Namphu controversy as a special case.

Lawyer Rachapon Sirisakorn, together with former journalist Taphikrit Phuangkurab, on Wednesday submitted evidence to the DSI. It was received by Special Case Management Bureau director Arunsri Wichawut.

Mr Rachapon said he had been following the issue since Seksan Sapsubbsakul, alias "Mor Bee the Ghostbuster", a self-proclaimed spiritual medium who worked with the temple as a fundraising assistant, emerged as a potential suspect in the case.

Mr Rachapon warned the case could face delays as it involves a large sum of donations. It also involves the Buddhist monastery and has received widespread public attention which should fit the DSI's criteria for it being a special case.

Mr Taphikrit, the former journalist, said in July 2021 two men on a motorbike fired bullets at his car which was parked at his home. He believed it was linked to his reporting on suspicious property holdings linked to the temple.

He said he had received a warning from a police officer to watch his back days after he filed the report. He also learned the abbot's close aide had tried to check available information about him.

Mr Taphikrit filed a complaint with Tha Khlong Police but the case stalled. He first petitioned the DSI in 2021 but received no response.

Meanwhile, Luang Phor Alongkot confirmed his resignation as the abbot of Wat Phrabat Namphu, citing personal reasons.

He said he wanted to allow authorities to conduct full and transparent inspections of the temple's many foundations. He also said he was willing to speak to the media but sometimes he felt they did not report correctly what he said.