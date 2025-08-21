Titanium implants for hurt troops

The government and its private sector partner have teamed up to produce titanium bone implants for injured border soldiers, said deputy government spokesman Anukul Pruksanusak.

The government has partnered with Meticuly Co, a local medical technology startup, to produce customised titanium bone implants for soldiers wounded in the Thai-Cambodian border conflict, the deputy spokesman announced yesterday.

The initiative, led by the Department of Intellectual Property, involves providing personalised titanium cranial plates and hand bone implants.

Four soldiers have benefited so far -- three undergoing cranial surgeries and one wrist operation.

The implants, precisely designed to match each patient's anatomy, enable faster recovery and a quicker return to normal life. Currently, more than 100,000 patients in Thailand are awaiting treatment with such advanced medical devices.

Meticuly, recognised as a Thai medical startup specialising in high-precision surgical aids and implants, won the 2024 Global Award for Medical Technology from the World Intellectual Property Organization (Wipo).

The company holds patents in the United States, Japan, South Korea, and the European Union. Globally, the market for this category of medical devices is valued at around $2.3 billion (70.6 million baht), presenting long-term revenue opportunities for Thailand.

Mr Anukul said the collaboration shows Thailand's growing capability in medical innovation and its potential to use IP for social and economic benefit. It also aligns with the government's "Thai Make, Thai Use, Thai Support" policy by replacing imports with locally made products that meet international standards, reducing state expenditure while improving patient outcomes.