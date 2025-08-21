Revised Suvarnabhumi plan targets 120m passengers a year

Airports of Thailand expects to call bids for East Expansion project in 2026

Suvarnabhumi airport currently handles about 60 million passengers a year, approaching its total capacity of 65 million. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) has revised its Suvarnabhumi Airport master plan, aiming to accommodate up to 120 million passengers per year as it eyes the East Expansion project tender next year.

The new handling capacity goal is nearly double the current figure.

The study of the 2025 master plan is over 70% complete and will be finalised by October before it is submitted to the AoT board, the Ministry of Transport and the cabinet, said acting AoT president Paweena Jariyathitipong.

The updated plan focuses on development to the south of the airport, including a new South Terminal capable of handling 55 million passengers annually and a fourth runway.

Together with existing terminals, total capacity will reach 120 million passengers, aligned with recommendations from global experts. Previous projections of 150 million were deemed excessive.

“The South Terminal alone will accommodate 55 million passengers annually, already comparable to major airports such as Chongqing in China,” Ms Paweena said.

“The design must answer the need for operational feasibility and convenience, otherwise airlines will be reluctant to use it.”

The East Expansion project, valued at 12 billion baht, has been submitted to the Ministry of Transport and the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) for approval.

Following cabinet endorsement, the project is expected to go to tender early next year with a four-year construction timeline for completion in 2030. The expansion will boost capacity from 65 million to between 70 and 80 million passengers annually.

Currently, Suvarnabhumi Airport handles 60 million passengers a year. By the time the East Expansion is completed, AoT forecasts passenger numbers will hit about 67 million annually — lower than previous projections of 75 million. This reflects a slower-than-expected recovery in Chinese tourism.

AoT is also seeking cabinet approval for a 3.9-billion-baht inbound baggage handling system linking the main terminal with Satellite Terminal 1 (SAT-1). At present, the connection only exists for outbound baggage, while inbound bags must be trucked between buildings, causing inconvenience and operational disruption.

Meanwhile, the 36.8-billion-baht Phase 3 expansion of Don Mueang Airport, the country’s second-largest gateway, is under design review.

The project aims to raise capacity from 30 million to 40 million passengers annually, with peak capacity up to 50 million.

Adjustments under consideration include relocating airline offices into the terminal, and reintroducing a Junction Terminal to be built alongside Phase 3 to integrate with the Red Line railway.

The review is expected to take three months before submission to the AoT board, and possibly the cabinet, as the changes deviate from earlier approvals.