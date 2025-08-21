PP raises concerns over loss of more migrant workers

Rangsiman Rome

The People's Party (PP) has raised concerns over the economic fallout from the mass departure of Cambodian migrant workers, warning of significant disruptions in key sectors such as agriculture and construction.

PP list-MP and deputy leader Rangsiman Rome, who also chairs the House Committee on National Security, on Wednesday briefed reporters following the committee's meeting earlier in the day.

He said the discussion centred on the severe impact of Cambodian workers leaving Thailand to return home.

Only around 10% of the estimated 300,000 Cambodian workers remain in Thailand, though the real figure may be higher when undocumented workers are taken into account.

He said the sharp decline is affecting Thailand's production sectors, particularly agriculture and construction.

Mr Rangsiman said that beyond the issue of inadequate compensation for communities affected by the Thai-Cambodian conflict, the economic impact is a grave concern, with long-term damage likely if recovery along the border stalls.

The shortage of migrant workers, he said, is a pressing issue requiring solutions.

The Labour Ministry has begun exploring the possibility of importing workers from Sri Lanka, though the necessity of this move is still under discussion.

Mr Rangsiman also raised the issue of corruption in the recruitment of Cambodian workers, noting his committee has obtained the names of companies involved. The alleged practices include bribing state officials for preferential treatment or expedited approvals.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday the cabinet approved measures to ease the labour shortage problem, allowing employers to apply for new work permits on behalf of Cambodian, Laotian and Myanmar workers whose permits expired on Feb 13 and were not renewed, as well as for undocumented migrants who entered the country before the resolution.

The cabinet also approved a pilot scheme to bring in 10,000 Sri Lankan workers under a two-year contract, extendable by another two years, to offset the loss of Cambodian workers who have already returned home. Plans are also underway to recruit workers from Nepal, Bangladesh, Indonesia and the Philippines to protect Thailand's grassroots economy and socio-economic stability.