Watchdog says transparency study not a corruption gauge

Amid criticism, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has explained that results from its Integrity and Transparency Assessment (ITA) are not a measure of corruption within agencies.

It issued the clarification on Wednesday in response to public scepticism and ridicule after the State Audit Office (SAO) was ranked the highest among independent agencies with a score of 94.64.

The SAO received the high score despite being the subject of ongoing investigations into the collapse of its 30-storey under-construction office building during the March 28 earthquake, killing more than 90 people.

Sornchai Chuwichien, deputy secretary-general of the NACC, said the assessment is a tool for measuring governance and transparency, not an indication of corruption.

The evaluation covers three areas: internal integrity and transparency, external integrity and transparency and open data integrity and transparency. The first two count for 30 points each on a 100-point scale and the third counts for 40 points.

Mr Sornchai said committee members who oversaw the ranking included high-level executives of various organisations. Their expertise lies in many areas, and the ministries of interior and higher education were also engaged to ensure thorough checks.

Asked about response to calls for a review, he argued: "If the scores match the indicators, the results stand."

He acknowledged, however, that issues such as abuse of power or conflicts of interest may fall outside the ITA's scope.

The SAO building collapse was allegedly caused by design and construction flaws, failure to follow safety procedures and the use of substandard materials, which involved nominees of a Chinese firm.

However, investigations are also continuing into suspected irregularities in the bidding process for the SAO, with dozens of current and former officials being questioned.

Details of procurement by the SAO have also raised eyebrows, including the purchase of 28 office chairs, each costing 97,900 baht, totalling 2.7 million baht.

Chiang Rai Senator Maneerat Khemawong, meanwhile, has questioned the anti-corruption education curriculum and the NACC's effectiveness in tackling cases, during a Senate debate on the NACC's 2024 annual report.

The NACC developed the curriculum for schools and organisations but Ms Maneerat said it lacks enforceability.