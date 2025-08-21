Thai govt issues new rules for SIM cards

The government has announced stricter measures for SIM card registration to combat rising online fraud, following cases in which criminals have exploited SIM-swap scams to steal from victims.

Deputy government spokesman Anukool Pruksanusak said the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) will implement Liveness Detection technology nationwide, effective from Aug 18.

The system will apply to all new mobile subscribers, both prepaid and post-paid, as well as existing users replacing SIM cards while keeping the same number. The technology verifies identity in real time through facial recognition, similar to banking applications. This prevents scammers from using photos, videos or 3D masks to impersonate others, a loophole that previously enabled fraudulent SIM registration, he said.

Mobile users must register in person or through applications provided by service operators, service centres, authorised dealers, and retail outlets. All documents must be original and valid. Thai nationals must present their national ID card, foreigners a passport, and corporate users a company certificate, along with authorised signatory identification. Operators are required to protect personal data in line with NBTC regulations and the Personal Data Protection Act.

"The government is urgently tackling cybercrime to protect the public," he said. "These measures will reduce risks linked to phone numbers and create a safer digital society," he said.