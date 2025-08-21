Car bomb injures three at southern security checkpoint

Two suspects flee on motorcycle after incident in Tak Bai, Narathiwat

Listen to this article

Debris is seen scattered in front of a security checkpoint after a car containing a bomb was driven into a sandbag barrier and detonated in Tak Bak district of Narathiwat on Wednesday night. The driver jumped out and fled with an accomplice just before the bomb went off. (Police photo)

NARATHIWAT: Three defence volunteers were injured when a car bomb was detonated at their security checkpoint in Tak Bai district of this southern border province on Wednesday night.

The car was driven into sandbags at the security checkpoint in Ban Khok Mafuang village in tambon Sala Mai and then exploded at 8.17pm on Wednesday.

Officials said black Toyota Yaris that carried the bomb may have been using fake licence plates.

Security volunteers at the checkpoint saw two suspects fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.

Three defence volunteers were injured. One of them suffered hearing difficulties after the explosion.

CCTV video showed a suspect arriving in the car near the checkpoint. He apparently shifted the gear lever to the drive position and jumped out of the vehicle as it rolled toward the checkpoint.

The suspect then got on the approaching motorcycle of an accomplice. When the car hit the sandbags in front of the checkpoint, the pillion rider appeared to detonate the bomb.

Security personnel opened fired as the two suspects fled the scene.