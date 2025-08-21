One injured in car bomb attack at southern security checkpoint

Debris scattered in front of the checkpoint after the explosion in Tak Bak district, Narathiwat, Wednesday night. (Police photo)

NARATHIWAT: A defence volunteer was injured when his security checkpoint was hit by a car bomb in Tak Bai district of this southern border province on Wednesday night.

The car drove into sandbags at the security checkpoint in Ban Khok Mafuang village in tambon Sala Mai and then exploded at 8.15pm on Wednesday.

Officials said the car was a black Toyota Yaris that may have been using fake licence plates.

Security volunteers at the checkpoint saw two suspects escaping from the scene on a motorcycle. Both sides briefly exchanged gunfire.

A defence volunteer suffered hearing difficulties after the explosion.