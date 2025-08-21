Cambodian soldier injured stepping on own mine: Thai army

Incident near temple ruins in Surin was not a rocket blast as rumoured, says army

Cambodian reporters pose with Cambodian soldiers at the Ta Kwai temple in Surin province of Thailand late last month. In the image, a handful of PMN-2 anti-personnel mines can be seen at lower right. (Photo: Pheara Sarat Facebook Account)

An explosion near the Ta Kwai temple ruins in the northeastern province of Surin on Wednesday night resulted from a Cambodian soldier stepping on one of his army’s own landmines, according to the Thai army.

The Second Army Region denied speculation that the explosion resulted from a Cambodian rocket. It said people should not panic over online rumours but should rely on reports from its official channels.

Local media reported that the explosion was heard at about 8.50pm on Wednesday night.

The Ta Kwai temple ruins stand in Phanom Dong Rak district of Surin bordering Cambodia. It was a battlefield during recent border clashes that erupted after Cambodia staged indiscriminate rocket and shell attacks on Thai soil on July 24, killing several civilians.

The Thai army said that Cambodian soldiers laid many anti-personnel landmines to block Thai soldiers from reaching the Ta Kwai temple ruins before a truce was set to take effect at midnight on July 28. The truce was subsequently formalised in ceasefire agreement reached on Aug 7.

After the truce began, Thailand complained that Cambodia violated it repeatedly, and that landmines laid on the Thai soil were a violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Thirteen Thai soldiers have been injured, with five of them each losing a leg, in five landmine explosions since July 16, according to the army.

The Thai military this week found videos on a phone abandoned by a Cambodian soldier, which show Cambodian soldiers laying anti-personnel landmines in the Phu Makua area of Si Sa Ket province.

Both Thailand and Cambodia are signatories of the Ottawa Treaty that bans the use of anti-personnel landmines.