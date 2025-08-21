Russian man missing after being swept out to sea in Phuket

Police and rescuers arrive at Nai Thon beach in Phuket after being alerted that a 35-year-old Russian man was missing after being swept away by strong waves. (Photo: Kusoltam Phuket rescue foundation)

Rescuers are searching for a Russian man who went missing after being swept away by strong waves while swimming off a Phuket beach shortly after midnight.

The incident occurred around 12.30am on Thursday in front of a hotel located between Banana and Nai Thon beaches in tambon Sakhu of Thalang district, said Pol Capt Suporn Muangkhai, deputy investigation chief at the Sakhu police station.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, they met a Russian woman, identified later as Kamila Sharipova, 24, who was the girlfriend of the missing man.

The woman told police that she and her Russian boyfriend, Denis Konenkov, 35, had gone swimming at about half-past midnight. While swimming, they were hit by strong waves. Her boyfriend pushed her toward the shore but he was swept away by the waves and disappeared, said Ms Sharipova.

Due to darkness and rough sea conditions, rescuers were unable to begin a search immediately.

On Thursday morning, divers from the Kusoltam Phuket rescue foundation were dispatched to the scene to search for the missing tourist.