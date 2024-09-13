Police pull plug on foreign electricians

Two Russians face charges of working without permits on tourist island of Koh Phangan

Evgenii Melnikov is arrested at a restaurant on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani for working as an electrician without a permit. (Photo supplied/Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: Two Russian men were arrested on Koh Phangan on Thursday for working without permission, police said.

Electricians Anatolii Fedorenko, 40, and Evgenii Melnikov, 35, were arrested at a restaurant on the resort island. Police seized a wire cutter, a roll of cable, an electric drill, pliers and a screwdriver.

The men were charged with working without a work permit and taken to the Koh Phangan police station for further legal proceedings.

Police said Mr Fedorenko admitted hiring Mr Melnikov to work with him as an electrician because they both came from the same country. Mr Fedorenko paid him in cash and food.

Mr Melnikov told police he had gone to Koh Phangan as a tourist but had spent all his money. He met his employer on the island and learned that he had opened a restaurant called Café 13. So he asked to work in exchange for money and food, police said.