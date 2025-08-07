‘Hi-so Luk Nat’ held on threat and drug charges

Listen to this article

Police take Tanat Thanakitamnuay into custody at his house in Bangkok and seize many guns and related items on Wednesday. (Photo: supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Police have arrested “Hi-so Luk Nat”, a wealthy Bangkok resident who became a high-profile figure in anti-government protests in 2021, on drug charges and seized numerous weapons after a woman accused him of threatening her and forcing her to take drugs.

Tanat Thanakitamnuay, 33, was taken into custody at his house in the Noble Cube housing estate on Pattanakarn Road in Suan Luang district on Wednesday evening, according to Pol Lt Gen Siam Boonsom, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau.

Better known as “Hi-so Luk Nat”, Mr Tanat comes from a prominent business family and once ran for a Bangkok MP seat under the Democrat Party. He left the party after it joined the coalition government formed by the military-linked Palang Pracharath Party after the election in 2019. He subsequently began taking part in the student-led protest movement that was seeking to oust the Prayut Chan-o-cha government.

Police said the arrest was made after a woman, identified only as Ms B, filed a complaint with the Children and Women Protection Sub-Division.

She told police she had been drinking with Mr Tanat at his house when he started using drugs and ordered her to join him. When she refused, he struck her face with a gun and forced her to take drugs, according to the police complaint.

She took pictures of her injuries and escaped from the house after Mr Tanat passed out as a result of his drug use.

Weapons seized from the home of suspect Tanat Thanakitamnuay are displayed by police at the Children and Women Protection Sub-Division headquarters. (Photo: supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

On Wednesday, police searched the house with a warrant and seized 21 guns, ammunition and related items. Some of the weapons were not legally registered.

During the arrest, Mr Tanat appeared high but was alert enough to answer questions, police said. He was being held in custody at the Khlong Tan station for further legal proceedings.

According to the police, nearby residents said they often heard quarrelling in the house and saw women crying and running out.

Mr Tanat became well-known to the public when he lost the sight in his right eye after being struck by a tear-gas canister fired by police to break up a rally at Victory Monument in August 2021.

A court in 2023 ordered the Royal Thai Police to pay damages to Mr Tanat and another man injured by police action during the 2021 protests.

His social-media accounts contained many posts showing him training with guns, police said.