PPRP disbandment sought over forest encroachment

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon speaks to reporters at a resort in Nakhon Ratchasima province where the Palang Pracharath Party held a seminar for its MPs on Monday. (Palang Pracharath Party photo)

Activist Srisuwan Janya will seek the disbandment of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), the leading party in the coalition government, for holding a seminar for its MPs at a resort previously accused of forest encroachment in Nakhon Ratchasima province.

He announced the plan on his Facebook page on Tuesday after Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon visited the seminar venue at 88 Garmonte Resort in Wang Nam Khieo district on Monday. Gen Prawit said he was a supporter of PPRP, and met key party figures at the resort.

Mr Srisuwan wrote that the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation had charged the resort twice -- in 2012 and 2017 -- with encroachment on about 50 rai of forest reserve. Using the land as a resort for business purposes was illegal, he continued, and violated a law on national resources.

PPRP's organisation of the seminar at the resort contradicted its own government policy statement, which includes an intention to rehabilitate natural resources and protect the environment for sustainable growth, he wrote.

He accused PPRP of supporting the destruction of the country's natural resources by holding the seminar there.

The activist cited Section 45 of the organic law on political parties, which prohibits parties and political position holders from supporting any action that destroys the natural resources of the country.

He also referred to Section 92 of the same law, which calls for the disbandment of a political party that violates Section 45.

Mr Srisuwan said he would ask the Election Commission on Wednesday to seek an order from the Constitutional Court to disband PPRP.