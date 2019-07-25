Aswin names replacement deputies

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang has appointed two new deputies after their predecessors -- Jakkapan Phiewngam and Thaweesak Lertprapan -- resigned from City Hall earlier this week.

The resignations came after two controversial incinerator projects were revealed.

Their decision to quit had nothing to do with the 13-billion-baht waste disposal schemes, insisted Pol Gen Aswin as he on Wednesday named their successors.

They are the governor's adviser Pol Lt Gen Sophon Phisutthiwong and Sakchai Bunma, who reportedly resigned on Tuesday as head of the city's Public Works Department to take the new job.

"I have yet to assign them new tasks," Pol Gen Aswin said.

However, it is expected Mr Sakchai will succeed Mr Jakkapan, while Pol Lt Gen Sophon will oversee budget and public health issues.

Pol Gen Aswin admitted he was sorry to learn of Mr Jakkapan's resignation. The former deputy was capable and hard-working, he said.

"But he told me he was exhausted and wanted to take a rest," Pol Gen Aswin said. "Perhaps I gave him too heavy a workload."

The governor denied Mr Jakkapan and Mr Thaweesak resigned because they did not want to be involved in the incinerator projects, which are facing accusations of being pushed ahead in an unfair manner and at too expensive a price.

"Such alleged irregularities will never occur. I'll not damage my name because of this issue," Pol Gen Aswin said.

City Hall plans to hire a firm to run incinerators at Nong Khaem and On Nut waste disposal centres in Bangkok to handle over 1,000 tonnes of garbage a day at less than 900 baht a tonne over the course of 20 years.

"That is cheaper than the existing rate of 970 baht a tonne for land filling," Pol Gen Aswin said.