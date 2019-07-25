Section
Thammanat confirms Prawit has applied to join PPRP
Thailand
Politics

published : 25 Jul 2019 at 12:00

writer: Online Reporters

Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thammanat Prompao says Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon has applied for membership of the Palang Pracharath Party but will not have control of it. (File photo)
Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thammanat Prompao on Thursday confirmed that Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon has applied for membership of the Palang Pratcharath Party.

In doing so, he shrugged off claims that Gen Prawit had illegally wielded "outsider influence" on the party by attending a meeting of Palang Pracharath MPs on Monday this week. 

The PPRP heavyweight said Gen Prawit had already applied for membership of the party and would not have control over the party’s operations. 

Capt Thammanat was responding to a move by activist Srisuwan Janya, who is seeking the prosecution of  the retired general for his alleged outsider influence on the PPRP, and the disbandment of the party for allowing it.

The deputy agriculture minister said PPRP executives would consider whether Gen Prawit would be appointd a party adviser. 

He denied reports that he had nominated Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who is also defence minister,  for life-long membership of the party, and paid the 2,000 baht membership fee.

"It's not true. Those reports are certainly false,'' the deputy agriculture minister said.


