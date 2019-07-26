EC to review Srisuwan's petition against Prawit

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon addresses the parliament session in Bangkok on Friday. (Photo by Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon is facing the risk of being summoned to report about his political party membership status, according to EC deputy secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee.

"The application process is the internal business of political parties. However, if there are questions about party membership applications, the EC can ask the political party in question and related persons to reveal pertinent information about the application," Mr Sawaeng told media on Friday.

Mr Sawaeng was commenting on a petition lodged by activist Srisuwan Janya who has accused the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) of allowing Gen Prawit to wield "outside influence" when he attended the party's seminar earlier this week.

However, the EC has yet to decide if it will accept Mr Srisuwan's petition. "The EC needs to review the activist's complaint first before deciding whether there are any legitimate ground to the allegations," Mr Sawaeng told media on Friday.

While there is no official record of Gen Prawit being a party member, Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thammanat Prompao reportedly confirmed on Thursday that Gen Prawit applied for membership on July 19.

In practice, political parties need to update its membership database upon acceptance of new members. They are required to report the party's membership to the EC every three months.

The PPRP has already submitted their membership status update for April-June.

If Gen Prawit applied as a PPRP member in July as claimed by the PPRP, his membership status should appear in July-September report, which is expected to be handed to the EC no later than Oct 15, according to Mr Sawaeng.

According to Mr Srisuwan, the PPRP's practice might violate Section 28 of the organic law on political parties and meet the criteria for the party's dissolution under Section 92 of the same law.

Section 28 prohibits political parties letting an outsider control, influence or guide activities in a way that affects the freedom of the party and its members.

The activist also accused Gen Prawit of violating Section 29 of the same law, which bars a non-party member from controlling, influencing or guiding any activity of a political party in the way that affects the freedom of a party and party members.

Section 108 of the law on political parties stipulates a prison sentence of 5-10 years and/or fine of 100,000-200,000 baht and requires the revocation of the right to election candidacy for violators of Section 29.