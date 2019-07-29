Opinion poll gives thumbs up to Future Forward Party

Three Future Forward Party MPs, including Pannika Wanich (left), are politicians to watch following last week's parliamentary debate on the government policy statement. (Photo by Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Three Future Forward Party (FFP) MPs emerged as key players to watch following last week's parliamentary debate on the government policy statement, according to an opinion poll.

Pita "Tim" Limjaroenrat, Piyabutr Saengkanokkul and Pannika "Chor" Wanich won approval from respondents surveyed by Super Poll which asked them to name the "rising stars" in the policy debate.

Mr Pita, a party-list MP, came first with 16.3%, followed by FFP secretary-general Mr Piyabutr (13.1%) and party spokeswoman Ms Pannika (11.3%), for their performance. Pheu Thai MP Wan Ubamrung came fourth (5.3%), followed by Palang Pracharath Party's MP for Ratchaburi Parina Kraikup (2.9%).

Mr Pita became the talk of the town and during the debate drew praise from Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda who rose to address the young politician's concerns and questions.

The findings were part of a Super Poll survey of 2,111 people across the country on the second day of the policy debate, which concluded in the early hours of Saturday, in which 55.8% said they benefited from the debate. On the first day, only 27.2% of respondents said they found the debate useful.

Super Poll director Noppadol Kannikar said on Sunday the findings showed the public had noticed the potential of some of parliament's newcomers.